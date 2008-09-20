The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Bionic Commando Rearmed Success 'Hasn't Sunk In' For Capcom Japan

Interesting comment from Bionic Commando (the big, new one) producer Ben Judd. Speaking with Videogamer about the success of Bionic Commando Rearmed, he says:

It's a game that's been done by a Japanese publisher so even though it's doing extremely well, that information hasn't really sunk in to their side. It'll be interesting to see what happens with Mega Man 9. That right there could set our internal strategy. If the Mega Man 9 stuff is successful we might see more retro games like that. But if ultimately Rearmed is more successful, they could come back and say 'people really want these high def, high quality remixes, they don't want just the old stuff'. It'll be interesting to see what happens.

Sure we can find room in our hearts - and our wallets - for both styles of re-release, Capcom.

