BioShock For PS3 Goes Gold, Demo Hits Thursday

Heads up, kids. According to official word from 2K Games, the PlayStation 3 port of BioShock has "gone gold," with a shiny master disc containing final code of the game probably being transported by aluminium brief case from 2K Marin to the manufacturing plant right now. It's likely handcuffed to a trained courier who has authority to shoot you should you come within ten yards of the golden disc. Seriously, that's how this stuff works.

If you want to get a taste of last year's Xbox 360 super hit, a demo will be hitting the PlayStation Store in North America this Thursday. BioShock hits retail in North America on October 21 and goes global on October 17. Who's buying?

