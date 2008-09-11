BioShock PS3 Versus BioShock 360

Sure it takes a little while to get started and eats up a lot of drive space, but other than that, the PlayStation 3 version of BioShock 3 looks amazingly similar to the Xbox 360 version, as seen in this side by side comparison Game Videos slapped together. A few discrepancies here and there, but nothing like the glaring difference we saw way back when the PS3 first launched. We've come so far, haven't we?