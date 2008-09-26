Blackshot FPS Enters Closed Beta - Screens Ahoy!

Outspark has launched a closed PC Beta of its free-to-play online FPS Blackshot. The beta is open from September 30th until October 5th and features 4 selectable characters, 7 maps and 17 different weapons.

Outspark have sent us a load of screenshots showing off the mercenary-based online antics. It does, it has to be said, look fairly generic - but it is free and as ever with shooters the proof of the pudding is in the gameplay.

You can sign up for the closed beta via the game's website. If you don't get in, remain calm - it will be followed by an open beta later in the year.

Blackshot Beta Gallery

