Blizzard - WoW's Success Is A Tonne Of Work

Sure, the industry-dominating MMORPG World of Warcraft is bringing in tons of cash from its millions of subscribers every month, but such success doesn't come without a price. In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Blizzard senior VP Frank Pierce explains that with great subscription numbers comes great, exhausting responsibility.

I don't know if I'd describe it as "interesting" as much as exhausting...As a company we've found ourselves spread very, very thin - because the World of Warcraft community has a voracious appetite for content. That development team is 130 people, they're working on content patches, they're working on an expansion set, they've got their hands full - and then we've got the other development teams that we need to continue to support as well.

Incidentally, the question Frank is responding to is "How interesting has it been for you to watch the success of World of Warcraft?", a question a lesser man might have answered with "pretty interesting" and then moved on to the next, hopefully better question.

