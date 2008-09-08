Blizzard Is Blizzard... Except in Australia & NZ

We all know with World of Warcraft under its belt, Blizzard is a force to be reckoned with. At Activate Asia 08, Activision Blizzard's senior VP and MD Philip Earl agreed with this sentiment, stating that, with the exception of Australia and NZ, the two companies will have separate offices to handle their respective titles. As for us, Activision Blizzard handles it all - Call of Duty and World of Warcraft alike.

Sounds simple enough, right? Mostly, until you throw in the fact Blizzard will handle Sierra products in Southeast Asia. What's left of Sierra that is.