Blizzcon 2008 PPV Offering Aussies Polar Bear Mount

It's great news for fans they can get their Blizzcon on thanks to Main Event Pay-Per-View here in Australia, but the disappearance of the Polar Bear Mount gave a slight tinge of disappointment. We've now received the official press release on the PPV and turns out they were just finalising local details, because the Polar Bear Mount (with flag-waving Murloc) is now heading to homes of viewers who buy in on both days of the package.

We checked in with Foxtel PR, and were told that yes, you do have to be a subscriber to pay for a Main Event PPV. So you can't just buy the mount for $29.90. But if you have family or friends who have Foxtel and aren't into WoW, throw them the dough and then get yourself a code! Where there's a will...

Official press release after the jump.