Blizzcon 2008 PPV Offering Aussies Polar Bear Mount

It's great news for fans they can get their Blizzcon on thanks to Main Event Pay-Per-View here in Australia, but the disappearance of the Polar Bear Mount gave a slight tinge of disappointment. We've now received the official press release on the PPV and turns out they were just finalising local details, because the Polar Bear Mount (with flag-waving Murloc) is now heading to homes of viewers who buy in on both days of the package.
We checked in with Foxtel PR, and were told that yes, you do have to be a subscriber to pay for a Main Event PPV. So you can't just buy the mount for $29.90. But if you have family or friends who have Foxtel and aren't into WoW, throw them the dough and then get yourself a code! Where there's a will...
Official press release after the jump.
BLIZZCON® 2008 LIVE ON MAIN EVENT
MAIN EVENT pay-per-view, Saturday, October 11 and Sunday, October 12, 2008
LIVE from 4.00am AEDT
FOXTEL's MAIN EVENT channel will offer Australian viewers the opportunity to see BlizzCon® 2008 - Blizzard Entertainment®'s sold out, two-day gaming convention celebrating the global player communities that surround its Warcraft®, Diablo®, and StarCraft® game universes - as exclusive LIVE pay-per-view events on Saturday, October 11 and Sunday, October 12.
MAIN EVENT will present eight hours live coverage on each of the two days of BlizzCon 2008 (16 hours in total) letting Australian gamers feel like they are actually there on the convention show floor. The pay-per-view broadcasts will include access to main stage presentations, exclusive interviews, tournament coverage, game demonstrations and much more.
The BlizzCon 2008 pay-per-view event will be available to all residential FOXTEL, AUSTAR and Optus subscribers, who can purchase it for $14.95 (inc GST) per day. MAIN EVENT's coverage of BlizzCon 2008 will commence daily at 4.00am (AEDT) with subscribers also having access to the same day replay starting at 3.00pm (AEDT).
As a special offer, MAIN EVENT customers who purchase both separate days of the BlizzCon 2008 pay-per-view package can also register at www.mainevent.com.au to receive a BlizzCon-exclusive in-game polar bear mount, complete with a BlizzCon-flag-waving murloc, for a World of Warcraft® character they play.
"The BlizzCon 2008 pay-per-view event is an exciting opportunity for Blizzard Entertainment gamers across Australia to feel like they are actually there on the show floor at one of the most anticipated gaming events of the year, and only MAIN EVENT pay-per-view can take you there without leaving your lounge room," said Brendon Moo, FOXTEL's General Manager of FOXTEL Box Office, New Media and Pay-Per-View.
Book your MAIN EVENT now and take part in the epic celebration of BlizzCon. The MAIN EVENT coverage of BlizzCon 2008 will include:
Complete coverage of both days - Saturday, October 11 and Sunday, October 12 Over eight hours of live coverage each day (16 hours across both days) Exclusive interviews and commentary Main stage presentations including the opening ceremony Select panels featuring Blizzard Entertainment game developers Tournament coverage and team highlights Subscribers who order the BlizzCon pay-per-view also have access to the same day replay which begins at 3.00pm (AEDT)
POLAR BEAR MOUNT GIFT CARD OFFER: Subscribers who order both days of the MAIN EVENT pay-per-view qualify to receive a gift card (no retail value) that can be redeemed for a World of Warcraft in-game polar bear mount complete with flag-waving murloc. To receive the gift card, subscribers who have ordered both days of the BlizzCon 2008 PPV simply enter their details on the Gift Card Registration page of the www.mainevent.com.au website and on verification they have subscribed to both days of the event, they will be sent the card.
For full details on how to order the BlizzCon 2008 MAIN EVENT and how to redeem the Polar Bear Mount Gift Card, see www.mainevent.com.au.
