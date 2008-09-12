Blue Dragon DS Lands In Japan, Japan Doesn't Care

While Mistwalker's Blue Dragon for the Xbox 360 didn't tear up the sales charts and reverse Microsoft's fortunes in Japan, it did have a more than respectable 80,000 unit opening week. Blue Dragon Plus for the Nintendo DS didn't fare quite as well, with a limp showing of just 21,000 units sold through. Granted Blue Dragon for the 360 bowed in December, giving it the holiday sales boost, but we doubt Mistwalker and AQ Interactive are popping the Cristal.

It's Nintendo whose likely celebrating this week, as Rhythm Tengoku Gold continues its sales chart dominance, with Wii Fit creeping further up the Media Create sales charts. Only two titles appear in the top ten that aren't on Nintendo hardware: Afrika and J-League Winning Eleven 2008 Club Championship.

01. Rhythm Tengoku Gold (DS) - 55,000 / 668,000

02. Wii Fit (Wii) - 32,000 / 2,609,000

03. Blue Dragon Plus (DS) - 21,000 / NEW

04. Afrika (PS3) - 19,000 / 57,000

05. J-League Winning Eleven 2008 Club Championship (PS2) - 18,000 / 136,000

06. Fire Emblem: Shin Ankoku Ryuu to Hikari no Ken (DS) - 17,000 / 222,000

07. Dragon Quest V (DS) - 15,000 / 1,164,000

08. Daigasso! Band Brothers DX (DS) - 15,000 / 326,000

09. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 14,000 / 1,748,000

10. Inazuma Eleven (DS) - 14,000 / 85,000

11. Phantasy Star Portable (PSP)

12. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP)

13. Wii Sports (Wii)

14. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS)

15. Battlefield: Bad Company (PS3)

16. Fate/Tiger Colosseum Upper (PSP)

17. DS Bimoji Training (DS)

18. Mario Kart DS (DS)

19. Musou Orochi: Maou Sairin (X360)

20. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 15 (PS2)

21. Wii Play (Wii)

22. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)

23. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu Portable 3 (PSP)

24. Zettai Karen Children DS: Dai-4 no Children (DS)

25. Chi's Sweet Home: Chi ga Ouchi ni Yatte Kita! (DS)

26. Animal Crossing: Wild World (DS)

27. Wario Land: Shake It! (Wii)

28. Fatal Frame IV (Wii)

29. Sigma Harmonics (DS)

30. Persona 4 (PS2)

Media Create Weekly Software Sales [Gpara]