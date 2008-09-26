Brain Age Works, Says Science

Researchers in Scotland have tested the effects of Brain Age on schoolchildren. The results? Good! The organisation Learning and Teaching Scotland tested daily usage of Brain Age — known there as Dr. Kawashima's Brain Training — on some 600 students at 32 schools throughout the country, tasking them with 20 minutes of (non-)gameplay prior to standard lessons.

Researches say that during the nine-week study they found improvements in students' concentration and behaviour, with students completing standardized test faster than those who hadn't trained on the Nintendo DS game.

Man, these Scottish kids don't know how good they got it. In elementary school, I was part of a research group that monitored the effects of having one's lunch money stolen everyday before class began. And look what happened to me. :(

Computer game boosts maths scores [BBC]