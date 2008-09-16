Brett Ratner Must Have A Brain Injury

Hey, Brett Ratner. A Guitar Hero movie is the stupidest idea we've ever heard. Nobody would want it made. Movie-goers, gamers, studio executives, actors, nobody. Not even Activision, who have told the deluded Hollywood director that, no, thanks, they're not interested in him turning the series into a film. "I'd really like to do it, but they're not letting me...I expressed my interest, but because it's such a success, it's like now there's no reason to make a movie about it", Ratner told EW. No, Brett, there was never a reason to make a movie about it. Let it go.



