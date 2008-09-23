The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

British 360 Sales Up, PS3 Sales Down

So. Europe's had a 360 price cut. Has it had any effect? Has in the UK, with chart monitors ChartTrack saying that since the cuts took place, the Xbox 360 has seen a 32% increase in sales. Don't know how many that actually equates to, since ChartTrack don't disclose those numbers, so just come up with a number yourself then increase it by 32%, you'll be on the right track. Conversely, they say PS3 sales have dropped by 8% over the same period, but again, without hard numbers for all we know it could have still outsold the 360.

Xbox 360 sales up 32 per cent following UK price cut [GI.biz]

