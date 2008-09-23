British 360 Sales Up, PS3 Sales Down

So. Europe's had a 360 price cut. Has it had any effect? Has in the UK, with chart monitors ChartTrack saying that since the cuts took place, the Xbox 360 has seen a 32% increase in sales. Don't know how many that actually equates to, since ChartTrack don't disclose those numbers, so just come up with a number yourself then increase it by 32%, you'll be on the right track. Conversely, they say PS3 sales have dropped by 8% over the same period, but again, without hard numbers for all we know it could have still outsold the 360.

