The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

British Sales Charts

A new challenger approaches! Specifically, one that challenges Nintendo's (or any other company's game published on a Nintendo console) dominance over Britain's sales charts. And that challenger? None other than Too Human, which debuted at #5. Sure Silicon Knights are happy with that! And why not. Game's not great, but it's not half bad. Certainly not half as bad as the internet would have you believe.

Oh, and even if it is a Sims game, it's lovely seeing a PC title anywhere on these charts. [Individual format sales charts courtesy of ChartTrack][Image]

Comments

  • HiredMan Guest

    Thats weird, because Silicon Knights (Canadian dev) developed Too Human.

    Getting it mixed up with Fable 2 mayhap?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles