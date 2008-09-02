British Sales Charts

A new challenger approaches! Specifically, one that challenges Nintendo's (or any other company's game published on a Nintendo console) dominance over Britain's sales charts. And that challenger? None other than Too Human, which debuted at #5. Sure Silicon Knights are happy with that! And why not. Game's not great, but it's not half bad. Certainly not half as bad as the internet would have you believe.

Oh, and even if it is a Sims game, it's lovely seeing a PC title anywhere on these charts. [Individual format sales charts courtesy of ChartTrack][Image]