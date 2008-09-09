British Sales Charts

Going outside today, Britons? Do watch for the sky falling. Because Nintendo's dominance over the top end of the charts has been loosened by, of all things, a PC game, of which we've seen maybe 3 or 4 in these charts over the past two years. Sure, it was to be expected being Spore and all, but still, it's a rarity to be savoured nonetheless. Right behind Will Wright's latest is Mercenaries 2, proving that you don't need flashy petrol giveaways to secure sales. You just need some Peter Stormare.
