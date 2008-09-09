The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

British Sales Charts

Going outside today, Britons? Do watch for the sky falling. Because Nintendo's dominance over the top end of the charts has been loosened by, of all things, a PC game, of which we've seen maybe 3 or 4 in these charts over the past two years. Sure, it was to be expected being Spore and all, but still, it's a rarity to be savoured nonetheless. Right behind Will Wright's latest is Mercenaries 2, proving that you don't need flashy petrol giveaways to secure sales. You just need some Peter Stormare.

[British individual format charts courtesy of ChartTrack]

