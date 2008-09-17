The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

British Sales Charts

The King (Nintendo) is dead (at least temporarily). Long live the King (EA)! Yes, EA muscled up the charts in style last week, claiming the top two spots with Spore and Mercs 2, while Tiger Woods and even Spore Creatures did good business. Lord only knows how much money they'll be bringing in when FIFA 09 and Need For Speed hit the market.

[British individual format charts courtesy of ChartTrack]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles