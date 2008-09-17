British Sales Charts

The King (Nintendo) is dead (at least temporarily). Long live the King (EA)! Yes, EA muscled up the charts in style last week, claiming the top two spots with Spore and Mercs 2, while Tiger Woods and even Spore Creatures did good business. Lord only knows how much money they'll be bringing in when FIFA 09 and Need For Speed hit the market.

[British individual format charts courtesy of ChartTrack]