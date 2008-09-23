British Sales Charts

It's largely accepted that Force Unleashed is a bit of a disappointment. OK story, and a nice filler between the rubbish movies and the good ones, but as a game, it's got problems. But hey, since when did the fact a game was a disappointment stop it selling a ton! The Force Unleashed dominates the charts this week, with the 360 and PS3 versions coming in at #1 and #2 respectively, while even the Wii version makes it in at #6.

[British individual format charts courtesy of ChartTrack]