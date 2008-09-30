British Sales Charts

Britain partied like it was April 2008 last week, with Wii Fit reclaiming the top spot over Mario Kart, which having thrown a cheap-arse blue shell in the path of Lucasart's Force Unleashed overtook last week's winner on the home stretch (following last week's dominance, the SW trilogy-fillers slipped to #3 (360), #4 (PS3) and #7 (Wii) respectively). Oh, and Fun Fact: not one, not two, but four PC games charted last week. Spore, WAR, Crysis Warhead and Colonization. Click through to see how they did.

[British individual format charts courtesy of ChartTrack][Image]