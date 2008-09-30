British Sales Charts

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Britain partied like it was April 2008 last week, with Wii Fit reclaiming the top spot over Mario Kart, which having thrown a cheap-arse blue shell in the path of Lucasart's Force Unleashed overtook last week's winner on the home stretch (following last week's dominance, the SW trilogy-fillers slipped to #3 (360), #4 (PS3) and #7 (Wii) respectively). Oh, and Fun Fact: not one, not two, but four PC games charted last week. Spore, WAR, Crysis Warhead and Colonization. Click through to see how they did.

