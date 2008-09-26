The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Brutal Legend On Hunt for Publisher

Rumour has it that the much anticipated, Jack Black-backed, ride-out-of hell, rock-and-roll action extravaganza... Wait where was I? Oh right, sources tell me that the rights to the Brutal Legend IP may have reverted back to Tim Schafer and his Double Fine Productions.

More interesting is how it may have happened. If you can believe it, our sources tell us that the rights slipped through the publisher's fingers thanks to a mix up or loophole in the contract.

Now the game is sitting pretty in the lap of its loving developer who appears to be taking their time looking for the right deal to publish. Could EA Labels be on the prowl for a little Black magic?

We've contacted Double Fine for comment and will update when and if they reply.

