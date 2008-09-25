The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Bungie Countdown Re-Appears, Ends Thursday Morning

Here we go. Again. The official Bungie site has been teasing us with an impending announcement of some sort, now moving into the dreaded Countdown Clock phase — known at Kotaku Towers as "Code: Not This Shit Again" pegging a countdown toward something hitting this Thursday.

The teaser? Nearly identical to the one on display during E3 2008, save for minor changes. The drop time? Approximately 7 AM Bungie Standard Time. Be there or be square. Bring some breakfast popcorn.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles