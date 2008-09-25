Bungie Countdown Re-Appears, Ends Thursday Morning

Here we go. Again. The official Bungie site has been teasing us with an impending announcement of some sort, now moving into the dreaded Countdown Clock phase — known at Kotaku Towers as "Code: Not This Shit Again" pegging a countdown toward something hitting this Thursday.
The teaser? Nearly identical to the one on display during E3 2008, save for minor changes. The drop time? Approximately 7 AM Bungie Standard Time. Be there or be square. Bring some breakfast popcorn.
