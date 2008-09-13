Bungie Help The Make-A-Wish Foundation

Those nice chaps at Bungie are doing their bit to raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
With the help of Xbox 360, they have come up with a custom painted Halo 3 Xbox 360 — one of only two in existence — that has been signed by the entire Halo 3 development team. This console is being auctioned on eBay, with all proceeds going to Make-A-Wish.
Bidding starts at $5000, and the auction will run though until September 22nd.
If you have $5K -plus burning a hole in your pocket, check out the link below. Come on, it's not that steep - you do get five games thrown in!
Microsoft Xbox 360 Premium Edition System, Game Console [eBay]
