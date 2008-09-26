Bungie May Need To Rethink Part Of That Teaser Trailer

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

No doubt the more fanatical amongst you have already dissected every last frame of today's Halo 3 teaser from Bungie. While dissecting, however, did you catch this line? Says, quite clearly, "MADDIE, WHERE ARE YOU?". Now, in all likelihood, this'll have something to do either with somebody/something in the game called Maddie, or at the least some obscure, related facet of the Haloverse. It's just a shame nobody at Bungie was aware of the high-profile 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeline McCann, who was commonly referred to in the media as simply "Maddie", because that's the first thing I thought of when I saw the words. Second thing was "ooo, that might be a little much". An "oops, awful coincidence, that" message from Bungie couldn't hurt. Provided it was an accident, at any rate.

UPDATE: Bungie has responded to the similarity, calling the reference "an unfortunate and unintended coincidence".

