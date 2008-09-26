Bungie May Need To Rethink Part Of That Teaser Trailer

No doubt the more fanatical amongst you have already dissected every last frame of today's Halo 3 teaser from Bungie. While dissecting, however, did you catch this line? Says, quite clearly, "MADDIE, WHERE ARE YOU?". Now, in all likelihood, this'll have something to do either with somebody/something in the game called Maddie, or at the least some obscure, related facet of the Haloverse. It's just a shame nobody at Bungie was aware of the high-profile 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeline McCann, who was commonly referred to in the media as simply "Maddie", because that's the first thing I thought of when I saw the words. Second thing was "ooo, that might be a little much". An "oops, awful coincidence, that" message from Bungie couldn't hurt. Provided it was an accident, at any rate.

UPDATE: Bungie has responded to the similarity, calling the reference "an unfortunate and unintended coincidence".