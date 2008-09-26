Bungie Secret Game is a 'New Halo 3 Campaign Experience'

Tipster Nick F points out that the Bungie teaser for the new whatever the studio is working on just hit Xbox Live. With it comes this succinct, but a bit more to the point description:

"High action and deep mystery await players in the new Halo 3 campaign experience. Prepare to Drop!"

So does that mean an expansion pack and not that Mario-esque Halo platformer I've been dreaming about? Only time will tell.

Hit up our gallery discussion post if you want to get all nitty gritty with what we know so far.