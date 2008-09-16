Last month we gave you the scoop on the the Bikes expansion for Burnout Paradise. Turns out if you're one of the lucky ones who has the game then you'll be able to download the game enhancing expansion on Thursday - free of charge. In the mean time we got this trailer to keep you busy.
Burn Some Rubber, New Burnout Paradise Bikes Trailer
