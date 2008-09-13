Burnout Bikes Out On 18th

If you have ever played Burnout Paradise and thought, "Hmm.. Needs more bike." then have I got the post for you!

An entire biker gang's worth of new features are due to nyeeeeeeer up to the Playstation Store and XBLM on the 18th of September in the new Bikes pack DLC.

Things to look forward to include a new customisable day/night cycle that affects traffic density and other events, a new Bike Licence progression, dynamic weather and new Freeburn online racing modes.



Criterion Games dates Burnout Bikes...and it's NEXT WEEK! [Criterion]