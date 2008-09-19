Burnout Paradise Bikes Hint At Looming Conflict Between Publishers And GameStop

Bear with us. See, Criterion have gone all digital download crazy lately. First Burnout Paradise goes download-only over the PlayStation Network, then they go and release a big, free update over the same PlayStation Network. The former the kind of thing to stop you buying a game new from GameStop, the latter aimed - supposedly - at keeping you from trading your game in at GameStop. The new game thing, GameStop can't be too happy about, but the latter - messing with the one thing the company relies upon to stay alive - that's really going to piss them off, especially considering comments made to MTV by GameStop vice president of merchandising, Bob McKenzie.

Asked about the uneasy relationship between GameStop and publishers over digital distribution, Mckenzie replies:

