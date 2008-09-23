Burnout Paradise On PSN Store Thursday

PlayStation 3 users who have been too lazy to get up off their asses and make their way to the store to pickup Burnout Paradise will no longer have that excuse to fall back on come this Thursday, when the full game becomes available on the PlayStation Network for purchase and play. Announced just last month, the $29.99 download features the full content of the retail release, and upon downloading and installing will prompt you to update with all of the content Criterion has added to the title over the past year, including the recent bike patch.

I still don't see any information on how big this download is. Should be interesting to see what size of a chunk this eats on your PS3 hard disk.



