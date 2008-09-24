The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Business Analyst Reckons GTA:Chinatown Wars Will Be Ported To iPhone

Well they might, who knows? Mike Hickey, analyst for Janco Partners, thinks that he does. He told Game Daily,

"We expect GTA will likely be ported to Apple's iPhone platform, leveraging the device's touch screen technology and accelerometer."

Well, it was either that or leverage the Home and Wake/Sleep buttons, I suppose.

Grand Theft Auto for iPhone? [GameDaily]

