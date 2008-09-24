Business Analyst Reckons GTA:Chinatown Wars Will Be Ported To iPhone

Rockstar might bring GTA Chinatown Wars to the iPhone!
Well they might, who knows? Mike Hickey, analyst for Janco Partners, thinks that he does. He told Game Daily,
"We expect GTA will likely be ported to Apple's iPhone platform, leveraging the device's touch screen technology and accelerometer."
Well, it was either that or leverage the Home and Wake/Sleep buttons, I suppose.
Grand Theft Auto for iPhone? [GameDaily]
