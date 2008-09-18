But, Does Hayao Miyazaki Play Video Games?!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

There seems to be a misconception among some people that everyone in Japan is into video games and anime. Not so. Spirited Away director Hayao Miyazaki is not into video games. Check out this exchange between an interviewer asking questions and Miyazaki, well, answering them:

Question: So do you use internet?
Answer: No. I don't have a computer or fax. I don't have a DVD player either and I forgot how to use a video recorder. I even seldom watch television.
Question: How about the use of e-mail?
Answer: No. I write letters when I need.
Question: And video games?
Answer: No. I once played Shogi (note: a Japanese kind of chess) with a computer and lost. The PC checks all approaches. That's not fair.
Question: ...sigh...
Answer: He is sighing... (laughing).

WELL THANK GOD MIYAZAKI IS INTO ANIME. Still haven't seen Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea. What the hell am I doing with myself...

Ponyo and Hayao Miyazaki [Kirainet]

