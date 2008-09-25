The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Buy Crappy Uwe Boll Movie, Get...Advent Rising?

You may not have heard of Uwe Boll's 2007 film Seed. Mostly because it wasn't based on a game, and as such, would have received absolutely zero press (as opposed to the slight amounts of press he gets from a strangely-obsessed gaming media). That means that the DVD version of the game's going to be a tough sell! So to sweeten the deal with Boll's primary (only?) fanbase, the DVD box set is going to come bundled with a copy of Advent Rising on the PC. Hopefully because the distributors found a few thousand copies lying around, and not because Uwe Boll is planning on doing an Advent Rising movie.

[Seed The Movie]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles