Buy Crappy Uwe Boll Movie, Get...Advent Rising?

You may not have heard of Uwe Boll's 2007 film Seed. Mostly because it wasn't based on a game, and as such, would have received absolutely zero press (as opposed to the slight amounts of press he gets from a strangely-obsessed gaming media). That means that the DVD version of the game's going to be a tough sell! So to sweeten the deal with Boll's primary (only?) fanbase, the DVD box set is going to come bundled with a copy of Advent Rising on the PC. Hopefully because the distributors found a few thousand copies lying around, and not because Uwe Boll is planning on doing an Advent Rising movie.

