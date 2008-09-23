The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Buy Rock Band 2, Get Free (Microsoft) Money

Here's a deal for you, bargain shoppers. If you're in the market for Rock Band 2 on Xbox 360, you could do worse than buy the game from Amazon, because the online retailer is giving away MS points with every purchase of the game. 1600 MS points, to be precise, which you'll get if you order the game before October 4, a none too shabby amount that should have you bickering with friends and loved ones over which DLC to buy in no time.

Buy Rock Band 2 for the Xbox 360 and get a 1600 Live Points Card [Amazon]

AU: US only, of course. :-( -SB

