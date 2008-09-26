Call Of Duty: Expensive Collector's Edition (With Bonus PC System Specs)

What would a big holiday game be without an expensive collector's edition? It'd be nowhere, that's where. So Call of Duty: World At War will be going somewhere with this expensive box of
crap limited edition collectibles, which will be available for both 360 and PC versions of the game. For $80 (360) and $70 (PC), you'll get the game, a metal box, a canteen, a week's worth of double-XP in MP and early access to a high-level weapon, which would take cheap bastards 45+ levels of hard work to unlock.
Also unveiled today are the system specs for the PC version of the game, which for XP users are quite generous:
Processor: AMD 64 3200+/Intel Pentium 4 3.0GHz or better
Memory: 8 GB free hard-drive space, 512MB RAM (XP)/1GB RAM (Vista)
Graphics: Shader 3.0 or better, 256MB Nvidia GeForce 6600GT/ATI Radeon 1600XT or better
