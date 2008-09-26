Call Of Duty: Expensive Collector's Edition (With Bonus PC System Specs)

What would a big holiday game be without an expensive collector's edition? It'd be nowhere, that's where. So Call of Duty: World At War will be going somewhere with this expensive box of crap limited edition collectibles, which will be available for both 360 and PC versions of the game. For $80 (360) and $70 (PC), you'll get the game, a metal box, a canteen, a week's worth of double-XP in MP and early access to a high-level weapon, which would take cheap bastards 45+ levels of hard work to unlock.

Also unveiled today are the system specs for the PC version of the game, which for XP users are quite generous: