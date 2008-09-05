Call of Duty World at War Betas Hit in Oct.

Call of Duty: World at War multiplayer betas are hitting the Xbox 360 and PC in October, Activision announced today.

The betas will give players a chance to check out maps in Europe and the Pacific and will include the game's new squad system as well as perks and kill streaks.

"We are excited to share a sneak peak of Call of Duty: World at War multiplayer with the community," says Mark Lamia, Treyarch Studio Head. "The team has worked hard to build upon the great history and foundation of Call of Duty multiplayer and we can't wait to go online to ramp up for our November launch."

If you interested in checking out the Xbox 360 beta you can register at www.callofduty.com. I spoke with Activison and they said they have no more details on the PC beta or how one signs up for it and no word on if or when there will be a beta for the Playstation 3 version.

Specifically, when asked if a beta was coming to the PS3 and how one goes about signing up for the PC I was told:

"We'll have more details on the betas in the near future".

All preparation for the full battle will commence on November 11, 2008 when Call of Duty: World at War is released to retailers nationwide.

For players who are looking to feel the all-out combat and get tokens for the Call of Duty: World at War Xbox 360 multiplayer beta, they can register at www.callofduty.com or pre-order the game at any GameStop retail location or online in North America at: http://www.gamestop.com/Catalog/ProductDetails.aspx?product_id=71812.

Call of Duty: World at War is in development for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, Games for Windows®, PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system, Nintendo® Wii™ and Nintendo DS. The title has been rated M for Mature for blood and violence by the ESRB. The Nintendo DS version has been rated T for Teen by the ESRB.

