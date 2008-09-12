Canada To Get Major Gaming Show?

So the organisers of the Leipzig Games Convention want to set up a show in North America. Popular vote says it's in the US, our vote was for sunny, sunny Mexico. Looks like we might both be wrong. Speaking with Gamekyo, the GC organisers have said they're leaning towards Canada as the destination for the show. Yes, Canada! This is far from confirmed, mind you, but the proximity of most major Canadian cities to the US and the country's big development scene certainly can't hurt its chances.

