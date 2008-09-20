The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Cancelled Eight Days Had Awesome Animation, Makes Us Angry At EyePet

It doesn't look like we'll ever see Sony Computer Entertainment Europe's Eight Days. The project was apparently scrapped, with SCE Worldwide Studios bossman Shuhei Yoshida instead dedicating resources to projects like the recently announced EyePet. Fiscally, probably not a horrible idea, as Eight Days may have ultimately been a big-budget third-person shooter, something we're not exactly lacking in these days.

Still, this recently uploaded look at Eight Days' animation tests, via our good friends at NeoGAF make us a little misty-eyed. Poor thing never had a chance... and it was so nicely animated, too. Here's to hoping this cover system tech can be put to use elsewhere.

Comments

  • mal_tez92 Guest

    This animation is insane, it makes Uncharted's animations look bad
    Well not really but theyre very good

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles