Cancelled Eight Days Had Awesome Animation, Makes Us Angry At EyePet

It doesn't look like we'll ever see Sony Computer Entertainment Europe's Eight Days. The project was apparently scrapped, with SCE Worldwide Studios bossman Shuhei Yoshida instead dedicating resources to projects like the recently announced EyePet. Fiscally, probably not a horrible idea, as Eight Days may have ultimately been a big-budget third-person shooter, something we're not exactly lacking in these days.

Still, this recently uploaded look at Eight Days' animation tests, via our good friends at NeoGAF make us a little misty-eyed. Poor thing never had a chance... and it was so nicely animated, too. Here's to hoping this cover system tech can be put to use elsewhere.