Capcom Confirms Resident Evil 5 Controls Change

A big gripe for some Western players about Resident Evil 5 is that the game uses RE4's controls. Those feel, critics say, dated in all the recent advancements in how players interact with gamers. No wonder, while at E3, Capcom producer Jun Takeuchi hinted that Resident Evil 5 would be getting a revamped control scheme, going as far to say: "So don't be surprised if at the Tokyo Game Show, the controls are different... I'm not confirming or denying anything, but we like to surprise people." After the Microsoft Media Briefing, Takeuchi confirmed that RE5's new controls will be on the TGS showroom floor. While he didn't go into any great detail about the changes, he did refer to them as "Gears-like" controls.

We've been hearing rumblings that the new controls will bring run-and-gun style play to Resident Evil — quite a big change for the traditional walk-stop-shoot RE approach.

[Pic]