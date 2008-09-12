The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Capcom Swears Off Console Exclusives

Capcom has decided its days of releasing games exclusively to one platform are over. In its fiscal 2008 shareholder's report, the home of Resident Evil stated:

"All major titles launched during the next fiscal year or thereafter will be developed as multi-platform games"

From here on in, Capcom will be developing all its titles using its proprietary MT Framework development kit, which should make it easy to cross-compile to PC, PS3 and Xbox 360 platforms.

