Capcom's Amazing Mega Man 9 Box Art

Is this the retail packaging for Mega Man 9? Of course not, Mega Man 9 is a downloadable game, but that didn't stop the folks from Capcom from creating this spectacular packaging to send out to their friends in the press, making me wonder just how close a friend you have to be to score one. I've done plenty of things I'm not proud of in the past.

Anyway, it's a throwback to the NES days of bad box art hiding a good game, complete with budget price tag and NES game shaped disc holder. A work of art. A must-have, yet can't have, unless Capcom does good and places a few up on the Capcom store for us to wrestle over. Hit the jump for another drool-worthy view!

Mega Man 9 Retail Package?!? [Capcom Unity]

