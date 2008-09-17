Capcom's Amazing Mega Man 9 Box Art

Is this the retail packaging for Mega Man 9? Of course not, Mega Man 9 is a downloadable game, but that didn't stop the folks from Capcom from creating this spectacular packaging to send out to their friends in the press, making me wonder just how close a friend you have to be to score one. I've done plenty of things I'm not proud of in the past.
Anyway, it's a throwback to the NES days of bad box art hiding a good game, complete with budget price tag and NES game shaped disc holder. A work of art. A must-have, yet can't have, unless Capcom does good and places a few up on the Capcom store for us to wrestle over. Hit the jump for another drool-worthy view!
Mega Man 9 Retail Package?!? [Capcom Unity]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink