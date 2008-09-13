Casting Agent Confirms Rock Band 2 TV Show

Earlier in the week, we reported on a Craigslist ad, claiming that it was for a Rock Band-based reality television show. Looked pretty solid, but hey, it was on Craigslist, so we tagged it as a rumour. Today, however, we've been able to confirm the show's existence, via casting website gotcast. While it's largely the same ad that ran in Craigslist, gotcast is a legitimate casting service, and they've even got a shot of the show's imaginative logo and title, which is...Rock Band 2: The Show. It'll be officially launched next week, at the Alice Cooper/Sebastian Bach show we told you about earlier.

MTV's Rock Band 2 [gotcast]