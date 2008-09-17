Castle Crashers: 250,000 Players Served (Plus Patch Info)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Here's a feel-good story for the day. Castle Crashers has now found its way into 250,000 homes, an incredible number considering the scope of the project and the fact it's still a litle broken. Just goes to show what fun times can do for a game. Now that the good news is out of the way, time to move on to the obligatory "when's it being patched" info. Lead artist Dan Paladin has told Gamasutra that while there's still no expected release date for an online patch, the team are working through Microsoft's certification process, and that they "really appreciate everyone's patience and support".

