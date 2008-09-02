Castle Crashers Beset By Problems, Patch On The Way

Castle Crashers is proving rather popular with the XBLA crowd, but it is fair to say that it has had a difficult first couple of days.

There have been widespread reports of networking problems with some gamers being unable to connect to games and others being completely unable to find online servers. Several instances of Xboxes freezing were also reported in the Xbox.com forums.

To compound the problems, the official Crashers website and forums went down shortly after the game's launch.

In an interview with Joystiq, Tom Fulp and Dan Paladin from The Behemoth acknowledged the problems and claimed that help was on the way.

"There are certain network settings," said Paladin, "where, if you're in a very specific network environment, it won't work with another person's connection and that's what's happening. But that's something we're already addressing by working with Microsoft to get a patch out as fast as possible."



