Castle Crashers Getting New Characters, New Weapons

Right now, The Behemoth are busy fixing the online problems plaguing the fantastic Castle Crashers. Once they're done with that, they'll move on. Move on to giving us all new stuff to play with! Writing on their company blog, they've revealed that at least two new playable characters - the King and the Necromancer - will be made available as DLC, as will at least one new weapon, the chainsaw.

Chainsaw massacre !!! [The Behemoth]