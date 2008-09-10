Castle Crashers Shill For Trader Joe's

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Hot from the Not News Department of the Kotaku press room comes word that Castle Crashers is going mainstream. That is, if you consider being prominently displayed in endcap ads at crunchy grocery chain Trader Joe's mainstream. Reader Jose wrote in to say he spotted the stars of The Behemoth's XBLA hack and slasher shilling ridge-cut potato chips and Virgil's root beer. Clearly, this kind of endorsement speaks to the gaming/snacking crowd that shuns high fructose corn syrup.

