Catch These Dead or Alive Figures!

Yes, you too can pick up Dead or Alive gals. WITH CLAWS. Sega's announced its U.F.O Catcher crane machines will be featuring Dead or Alive Xtreme figures of Kasumi and Ayane in Japan. They're about 18cm tall, designed by Shunya Yamashita and apparently sculpted by zenko. Not bad!
DEAD OR ALIVEエクストラサマービーチフィギュアfeat.山下しゅんや [SEGA via yuuwakuwaku]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink