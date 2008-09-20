Celebrate The LittleBig Planet Launch October 21st Safely Within Your Spacesuit

It's nearly here! LittleBigPlanet has gone gold, and will be hitting stores in North and Latin America on October 21st. Of course certain safety precautions have to be taken whenever you launch a new title into an unfamiliar atmosphere, so Sony is serving up these limited edition spacesuits as free DLC. They're only going to be available for the first week, however, so those of you buying the title online might want to upgrade your shipping, just in case.

Also up for grabs during week one is the rare "I was there Week One" t-shirt, which is indeed so rare that I've placed it after the jump.

Awww, isn't he cute?

