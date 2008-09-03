Chinese Authorities Should Monitor Online Games For Addiction

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Well, so said Li Jianguo, vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress (NPC). According to him, 10 percent of the approximately 40 million Chinese children that use the internet are "addicted" Li pointed out. From Chinese newsite Xinhua:

The figures were collected from 11 provinces after a two-month survey, said Li, noting that Internet addiction was mainly caused by on-line games and a lack of supervision by the authorities.

Li said the management and supervision of Internet games and Internet cafes must be strengthened, and he urged researchers to study methods to help minors avoid Internet addiction.

Rest easy, China! Li Jianguo cares.

Chinese lawmaker warns against child Internet addiction [Xinhua via GamePolitics][Pic]

