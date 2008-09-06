The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Cho Aniki Bringing Beefcake Shmupping To North American Virtual Console

Japan and our pals in the PAL regions have been enjoying the glistening and rippling Cho Aniki on their Virtual Console services for many moons now. North America finally gets the homoerotic tinged side-scrolling shooter this Monday, as the title has been rated by rated by the ESRB — E-10+ for "mild suggestive themes" — and tentatively dated for September 8.

It will join its TurboGrafx-16 sibling Final Soldier, prepping us for the upcoming PSP remake of the same game and confusing the masses with its overly bizarre everything. Start your posing now.

