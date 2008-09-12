Chris Chike Reclaims Dragonforce World Record



Not only has Ant Commando's spokesperson Chris Chike reclaimed the Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock Guinness World Record taken from him back in June by a Texas teen, he managed to do it with his whole family looking on, including one small child who clearly needs to learn some important lessons about duct tape. The video is nice and all, but what I want to see is all the takes that ended with Chike screaming profanity while his family looked hopelessly at their watches.

Nice camera work at the end there, Mum. Way to accentuate the cleavage.

CHRIS CHIKE REGAINS HIS GUINNESS WORLD RECORD TITLE FOR GUITAR HERO

Ontario, Calif-September 11, 2008 - Chris Chike, official spokesperson for The Ant Commandos (TAC) and record-setting Guitar Hero player has officially reclaimed his Guinness World Record Title for High Score on a single song in Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock.

Chike (also known as iamChris4Life online), the first official Guinness Record holder for Guitar Hero was crowned as such in March of this year. In June, a teenager in Texas beat that score and temporarily held the record before Chike won it back this week.

With a new high score of 899,703 points with 97% accuracy and a 1,084 note streak, Chris officially overtook the score of 890,971 points that temporarily cost him his title. With this new high score Chike will go down in the Official Guinness Record Book of 2008 as THE 2008 Guitar Hero record holder on a single song.

When asked about his recent re-crowning, Chris Chike commented "I knew I would get my world record title back. I have already scored 100% on the song; millions of people have seen on Youtube, but it wasn't official for Guinness because I didn't have multiple witnesses in the room. Now it is official! I am THE Guitar Hero record holder for 2008!"

"Chris is an amazing talent," said Raymond Yow, Chief Operating Officer of The Ant Commandos. "Not only has he been assisting The Ant Commandos with the design of our new TAC guitar controller which will be launched later this year, but he has also successfully regained his World Record Title-and all while he was on summer vacation."

