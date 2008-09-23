Colbert Enlists Lord British To Save Universe From His Balls

Well damn. First the Harmonix folks don't actually make it onto their promised appearance on The Colbert Report, and now Lord "Richard Garriott" British's appearance is actually just a phone call from Russia, where he is preparing a knapsack full of DNA to bring with him on his historic journey into space.
So while we don't get to see Stephen's reaction to Garriott's majestic rattail, at least we did get to hear him chat with Richard about his testicles, and that's what it's all about, isn't it?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink