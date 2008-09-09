The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Colbert in Spaaaaace, Mingling with Crecente

Stephen Colbert was down right giddy today when he announced that he would be sending his DNA into space as part of Richard Garriott's Immortality Drive initiative.

"I am thrilled to have my DNA shot into space, as this brings me one step closer to my life-long dream of being the baby at the end of 2001", said Colbert.

"In the unlikely event that Earth and humanity are destroyed, mankind can be resurrected with Stephen Colbert's DNA," said Garriott. "Is there a better person for us to turn to for this high-level responsibility?"

Little do they know that by then Colbert's meekling DNA will have been long ago destroyed by the careful machinations of the Crecente DNA army as part of my plan to conquer a soon-to-be-forgotten harddrive in space.

If Colbert DNA were to survive, IF, I'm sure Crecentes could figure something out.

Comments

  • ZEUS Guest

    What Alien in their right mind would resurrect the human race?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles