Colbert in Spaaaaace, Mingling with Crecente

Stephen Colbert was down right giddy today when he announced that he would be sending his DNA into space as part of Richard Garriott's Immortality Drive initiative.

"I am thrilled to have my DNA shot into space, as this brings me one step closer to my life-long dream of being the baby at the end of 2001", said Colbert.

"In the unlikely event that Earth and humanity are destroyed, mankind can be resurrected with Stephen Colbert's DNA," said Garriott. "Is there a better person for us to turn to for this high-level responsibility?"

Little do they know that by then Colbert's meekling DNA will have been long ago destroyed by the careful machinations of the Crecente DNA army as part of my plan to conquer a soon-to-be-forgotten harddrive in space.

If Colbert DNA were to survive, IF, I'm sure Crecentes could figure something out.