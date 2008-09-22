The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 Calls Out Starcraft


You know, I'm not gonna try to guess the viral marketing policies or in-house/contractor authorizations of Electronic Arts to determine if this really does constitute EA taking potshots at Blizzard. But that is undeniably the actors J.K. Simmons (President Ackerman) and Jonathan Pryce (Field Marshall Bingham, on the jump) and they're calling out other RTSes, specifically ones set in space, so, sounds to me like Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 is talking shit to StarCraft players, perhaps Star Trek: Online.

These are part of a series of videos (one above, two more on the jump that have been posted as replies to other videos on YouTube, in some cases unrelated, so there's your viral aspect. The uploaders, RedWhiteBlueAlert and ThrowingStarz both joined in the past week, so, likely viral. And remember that Battlefield: Bad Company, also an EA title, took a few swings at its competition too.

  tampeh Guest

    Of course they need Viral marketing, someone needs to buy what will almost definitely be a bad game to keep those EA executives eating.

    0

