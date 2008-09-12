Commander Keen Pastes It Up In Adelaide

That's Commander K. alright! He's tearing it up as art all over the streets of Adelaide, running, standing, jumping and pogo-sticking his way between brick walls, street signs and other urban areas. Even pixelated, he's still cute as a 2D button.

The gallery's dated April 2008, but that doesn't stop it from being both awesome and sweet. You can visit it via the link below, or hit the jump for some instant additional pics.

Defender of Earth [Flickr, thanks Alex]